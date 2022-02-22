Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 249,632 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $412,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 978.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

