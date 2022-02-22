Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,460 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 978.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

