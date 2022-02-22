Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.89. 1,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,579. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $222.42.

