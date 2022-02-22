718,262 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by PPM America Inc. IL

PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 718,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for 0.9% of PPM America Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

