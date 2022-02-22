Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Invests $183,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Moderna comprises approximately 4.2% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,375,000 after acquiring an additional 263,480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Moderna by 48.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,084,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,545,000 after acquiring an additional 352,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.30. 68,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $296.45.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,513 shares of company stock worth $79,938,901. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

