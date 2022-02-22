Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $53.05 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,835 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $50,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,024,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

