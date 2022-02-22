Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 150,605 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of East West Bancorp worth $40,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. 4,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

