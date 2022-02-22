Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $61,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

