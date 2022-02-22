Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $28.22 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.41. 25,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.58 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

