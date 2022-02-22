Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,091,150 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,962,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

