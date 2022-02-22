Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,755,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 263,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,584,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

