Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the period.

TVTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,235. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

