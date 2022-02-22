Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,885. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.24.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

