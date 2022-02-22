First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 293,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.