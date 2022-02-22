Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

