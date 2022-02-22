ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,446.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $556.01 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.