iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.