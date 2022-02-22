Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

