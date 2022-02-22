Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

