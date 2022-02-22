FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 109,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

