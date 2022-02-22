Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

