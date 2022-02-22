Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.
In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
