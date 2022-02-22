$0.43 EPS Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,176. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.