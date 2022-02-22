Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,756. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

