Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,936.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.06941665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.86 or 0.00771979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00069595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00391475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00218830 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,582,827,895 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,577,895 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.