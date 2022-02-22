M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.32

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

