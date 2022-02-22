PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 552.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

