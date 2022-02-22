PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
