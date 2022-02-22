Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.89

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 12634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

