Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.55

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.55 and last traded at C$34.23, with a volume of 5977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.70.

PBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

