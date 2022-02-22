Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.61

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04.
About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
