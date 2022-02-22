Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.61

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.