TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.79

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 273445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

