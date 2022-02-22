Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.50

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.