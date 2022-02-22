Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.50

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Golar LNG by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.