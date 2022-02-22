General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,733 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 2.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 138.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 313,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

