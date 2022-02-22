Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 245,265 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,133,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. 61,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.