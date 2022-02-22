110,884 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

