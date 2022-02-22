Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2,612.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 13,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

