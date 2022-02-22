Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $303.28 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises 6.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $303,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 66.0% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

EVBG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 5,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,471. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

