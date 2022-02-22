MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $94,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

