MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 157,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 192,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
Recommended Stories
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.