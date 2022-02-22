Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

