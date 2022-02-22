iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

