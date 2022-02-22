Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.