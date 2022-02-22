ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
NYSE PRA opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
