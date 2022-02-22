ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

