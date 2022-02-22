Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $927.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,647. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $936.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

