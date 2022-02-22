Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MELI traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $927.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,647. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $936.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.