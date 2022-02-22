Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 150,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

