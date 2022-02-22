Captrust Financial Advisors Has $67.70 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 187,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

