Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $145.60. 1,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.