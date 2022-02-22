Headinvest LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. 38,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

