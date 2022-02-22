Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $15,838,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,359. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

