Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,096 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 382,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

