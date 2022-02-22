Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,635 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.67% of Aaron’s worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,059. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $673.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

